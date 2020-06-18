Funds News
June 18, 2020 / 4:55 AM / in 18 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 18

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kim Kardashian West reached a deal with Spotify Technology SA for a criminal-justice podcast, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2CjTCk7

- AmTrust Financial Services Inc and its former chief financial officer Ronald Pipoly Jr agreed on Tuesday to pay $10.5 million to settle allegations they failed to fully disclose how they estimated losses from insurance claims. on.wsj.com/2AN4yGj

- T-Mobile US Inc said its longtime finance chief Braxton Carter is leaving, replacing him with its head of accounting Peter Osvaldik. on.wsj.com/2UUh4e9

- Menlo Ventures Management is raising capital for its latest flagship fund after successfully hauling in $500 million for an early-growth vehicle last year. on.wsj.com/3fG91K1

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below