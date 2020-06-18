PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kim Kardashian West reached a deal with Spotify Technology SA for a criminal-justice podcast, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2CjTCk7

- AmTrust Financial Services Inc and its former chief financial officer Ronald Pipoly Jr agreed on Tuesday to pay $10.5 million to settle allegations they failed to fully disclose how they estimated losses from insurance claims. on.wsj.com/2AN4yGj

- T-Mobile US Inc said its longtime finance chief Braxton Carter is leaving, replacing him with its head of accounting Peter Osvaldik. on.wsj.com/2UUh4e9

- Menlo Ventures Management is raising capital for its latest flagship fund after successfully hauling in $500 million for an early-growth vehicle last year. on.wsj.com/3fG91K1