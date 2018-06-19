PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rupert Stadler, chief executive of Volkswagen AG's luxury unit Audi, was jailed without bail after prosecutors said they were worried he might try to interfere in a probe into whether he was involved in the German car maker's diesel-emissions cheating scandal. on.wsj.com/2K4smZ5

- Publishing industry veteran Norman Pearlstine was named the executive editor of the Los Angeles Times as its new billionaire owner pledged to invest in the newspaper. on.wsj.com/2I1fbTP

- Wells Fargo & Co is expected to announce a restructuring of its wealth management business as it grapples with government investigations tied to client referrals and other related matters. on.wsj.com/2tiML25

- Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner announced she would run for governor on an independent party line, adding a new challenger to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an increasingly crowded race. on.wsj.com/2MDoVqP

- Most of the migrant families whose children are being separated from their parents at the southern U.S. border come from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, Central American nations plagued by grinding poverty and some of the worst criminal violence in the world, experts say. on.wsj.com/2M0bYGe