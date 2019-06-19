Market News
June 19, 2019 / 4:53 AM / in 39 minutes

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 19

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CBS Corp is preparing to make an offer for sister media company Viacom Inc in the coming weeks, following a meeting of CBS directors last week in which a potential deal was discussed. on.wsj.com/2IWPE0x

- PG&E Corp has agreed to pay $1 billion to compensate more than a dozen California cities, counties and agencies for losses resulting from deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment. on.wsj.com/2ITYWtZ

- Facebook Inc unveiled plans to launch a cryptocurrency in a move that could diversify its business from advertising while expanding into financial services long dominated by Wall Street. on.wsj.com/2IQ24ai

- Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA are poised to resolve a standoff over changes to Nissan's corporate governance ahead of the Japanese car maker's shareholder meeting next week. on.wsj.com/2IS4Xrg

