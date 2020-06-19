PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Office Depot Inc hired ABM Industries Inc's former Chief Financial Officer D. Anthony Scaglione as its finance chief, the company said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2NdAiqV

- ﻿ Facebook Inc said it took down posts and ads for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign because they violated the social-media giant's policy against "organized hate". on.wsj.com/3dewsbu

- Andrew Tyrie plans to step down as chairman of the U.K.'s competition regulator Competition and Markets Authority, citing "inherent limits" of the position. on.wsj.com/37OhuIb

- Private-equity-owned Chisholm Oil & Gas Operating LLC has become the latest shale driller to file for bankruptcy, pushed into chapter 11 by a decline in commodity prices and production challenges in Oklahoma that have also caused other energy companies to fail. on.wsj.com/3ehqCaz