PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Starbucks Corp said it would further limit employee hours to match pared-back operations at its U.S. stores, reflecting expectations that sales won't bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic until at least this fall. on.wsj.com/2ZXFIOd

- Hundreds of thousands of respirator masks to protect against coronavirus have been sent through a decontamination system that has triggered warnings from front-line workers and has so far cost the government more than $110 a mask. on.wsj.com/2XQ3NnF

- Nestle SA must stop branding its plant-based burger "Incredible" after a European court ruled the language infringed on Impossible Foods Inc's trademarks and could confuse consumers. on.wsj.com/2XLCVFe

- Eli Lilly and Co said Monday it began the first study of an experimental drug derived from a blood sample of an early U.S. survivor of Covid-19, a new effort to take advantage of the molecular defenses developed by recovered patients. on.wsj.com/3gGcoBQ

- Facebook Inc employees staged a virtual walkout Monday and some publicly denounced CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to leave up a post from President Trump about the recent social unrest, comments they said violated the company's rules about inciting violence. on.wsj.com/3eSvyD1