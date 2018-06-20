PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc is in talks to acquire advertising technology company AppNexus, in a deal that would give the telecom giant a foothold in digital ad sales as it seeks to become a challenger to Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc. on.wsj.com/2K7T2rK

- Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp pledged to stop selling the locations of individual customers to two middlemen amid accusations that one of the firms mishandled the information. on.wsj.com/2K7VuhW

- U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen hired New York lawyer Guy Petrillo to represent him in a federal investigation into his business dealings, and has told associates he wants the president to pay his legal fees. on.wsj.com/2tmLK97

- A group of veteran conservative political leaders are launching a political-action committee to push for a U.S. carbon tax, a move potentially funded by several large corporations that could test Republican appetite to act on climate legislation. on.wsj.com/2I3xUy1

- Two of 21st Century Fox's top television producers spoke out against Fox News's commentary on the Trump administration policy separating children from their parents at the border, saying they are embarrassed to work at the company that owns the cable news channel. on.wsj.com/2K5mdvv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)