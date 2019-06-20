PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The efforts to get Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliners back in the air have been delayed in part by concerns about whether the average pilot has enough physical strength to manually crank a flight-control wheel in extreme emergencies. on.wsj.com/2MX4ych

- The executives at Alphabet Inc's Google unit are debating moving all children's content into a separate product, the existing stand-alone YouTube Kids app, to better protect young viewers from objectionable videos. on.wsj.com/2N1JnFY

- Slack Technologies Inc is set to make its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange with a valuation of about $15.7 billion, based on a reference price of $26 set Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2MYpz6q

- Harley-Davidson Inc is partnering with a manufacturer in China to make its smallest bike in decades for that fast-growing market, extending a strategy to build more motorcycles outside the U.S. on.wsj.com/2MWfTcz