PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 21

- Walt Disney Co raised its offer to purchase most of 21st Century Fox to more than $71.3 billion in cash and stock, topping an unsolicited offer from rival Comcast Corp and escalating the bidding war for the coveted media properties. on.wsj.com/2Ia4aiW

- The White House is set to propose merging the Labor and Education departments as part of a broader reorganization of the federal government. on.wsj.com/2tdnuHm

- U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP raised $6.55 billion for a new fund aimed at investing across the Asia-Pacific region in technology, consumer and other sectors, many of which are powered by a quickly ascendant middle class. on.wsj.com/2Ia1zp6

- Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield could seek to raise about $1 billion in an IPO and seek a valuation in excess of $5 billion, though pricing of the deal can change until a company prices its IPO. on.wsj.com/2toYpbF

- Guggenheim Partners LLC is in talks to buy the asset-management arm of German insurer Munich Re AG, in a deal that would double the firm's investments business. on.wsj.com/2ln7tKA