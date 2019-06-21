PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walmart Inc agreed to pay $282 million to resolve years long criminal and regulatory investigations into whether it paid bribes around the world, agreeing that it had lax policies in place to catch potential corruption. on.wsj.com/2FodGjV

- PayPal Holdings Inc said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, is leaving the financial-technology company at the end of the year. on.wsj.com/2FhFpTp

- UnitedHealth Group Inc has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion. on.wsj.com/2FnvImq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)