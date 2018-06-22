PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Police said that they were opening a new investigation into the 2006 murder of a Mongolian model by two of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak's bodyguards, after his rivals made the mystery surrounding her death an element in their successful campaign to defeat him in May elections. on.wsj.com/2K9WZMK

- Intel Corp said Chief Executive Brian Krzanich resigned for violating company policy by having a relationship with a co-worker, one of the most prominent CEOs to lose a job in an era of greater scrutiny over workplace behavior. on.wsj.com/2K8RM7L

- Iran said late Thursday it was still opposed to a deal to lift oil output, fraying a sense of consensus among OPEC members and putting it at loggerheads with Saudi Arabia, the cartel's de facto leader. on.wsj.com/2lsxCYB

- Deutsche Bank AG's global corporate-strategy team is being dismantled and the executive who runs it, Ali Almakky, is leaving that role. on.wsj.com/2lqOn6z