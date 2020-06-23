PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily barring new immigrants on a slate of employment-based visas, including the H-1B for high-skilled workers, from coming to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2YY0xHj

- Apple Inc is ditching Intel Corp technology that rejuvenated the Mac computer over the past 15 years, in a split aimed at tightening the tech giant's control over its products, customers and software developers. on.wsj.com/2YVbSI6

- Microsoft Corp said it is shutting down its live-streaming service, Mixer, and working to move its community of broadcasters and viewers over to Facebook Inc. on.wsj.com/318Tv51

- U.S. and Russian negotiators held long-awaited talks on nuclear arms control in Vienna on Monday, as the Trump administration presses for an ambitious new accord to replace the New START treaty, which provides for inspections and limits Russian and U.S. long-range nuclear arms. on.wsj.com/2NjiOcL