PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 24

- The United States plans to impose major new sanctions on Iran, signaling it will not ease pressure despite a diplomatic push by European leaders to persuade Washington and Tehran to show restraint. on.wsj.com/2FtslKJ

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is examining whether to require that next-generation 5G cellular equipment used in the U.S. be designed and manufactured outside China, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2FuLkV9

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault SA are hoping that their merger talks will restart soon. A vote by Nissan Motor Co Ltd shareholders this week could pave the way for the Italian and French car makers to resume their $40 billion merger discussions. on.wsj.com/2FrN6WY

- Vanguard Group has had discussions with a handful of private-equity firms as the indexing giant weighs whether to push further into alternative investments. on.wsj.com/2FnCbOf