PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dell Technologies Inc is examining options including a spinoff for its roughly $50 billion stake in VMware Inc as the PC maker seeks to boost the value of its shares. on.wsj.com/3dt6cub

- Silicon Valley executives criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's order suspending new immigration on several employment-based visas programs, warning it could damage the U.S. tech industry's competitiveness and ultimately jeopardize domestic job creation. on.wsj.com/319YUJl

- The U.S. Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet on Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet Inc's Google, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/3fSJf5f

- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday upheld a jury verdict that Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer in 22 women, though the court reduced by more than half the $4.69 billion in damages J&J was ordered to pay. on.wsj.com/2BCrLuR