PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ratchet commercial tensions with China even higher by barring many Chinese firms from investing in U.S. technology and by blocking more technology exports to Beijing. on.wsj.com/2K4lyeE

- Voters extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 15-year hold on power and endorsed his increasingly authoritarian model of government in one of Washington's most important but often defiant NATO allies. on.wsj.com/2Kfa8nF

- General Electric Co is nearing a deal to sell a unit that makes large industrial engines to private-equity firm Advent International for $3 billion or more, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would bring in needed cash for the struggling conglomerate. on.wsj.com/2K55RDX

- Fast-growing Chinese technology start-up Meituan-Dianping applied to list in Hong Kong and seeks to raise billions of dollars to help finance its growth strategy in what is a highly competitive internet marketplace. on.wsj.com/2Ki2tFi

- Katie Arrington, a candidate for Congress in South Carolina who earlier this month defeated Rep. Mark Sanford in the state's Republican primary, was expected to fully recover after being seriously injured in a car accident on Friday night. on.wsj.com/2KeXUeO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)