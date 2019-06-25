PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions that aim to freeze the assets of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office and several Iranian military commanders and include plans to target Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week. on.wsj.com/2Nbbl1Y

- Trump on Monday pushed for greater price disclosure in health care, signing an executive order that could make thousands of hospitals expose more pricing information and require doctors, health clinics and others to tell patients about out-of-pocket costs upfront. on.wsj.com/2X2V185

- FedEx Corp, after botching some deliveries for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, filed a lawsuit Monday to stop the U.S. government from requiring the package delivery company to enforce a crackdown on the Chinese telecommunications-gear maker. on.wsj.com/2X1h7mv

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd shareholders voted to overhaul the Japanese company's board structure, a key goal of Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa. on.wsj.com/2Y7EcFG