PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Thursday that he is stepping down from the board of Chinese e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, effective the same day. on.wsj.com/2Bz20Ma

- Bayer AG said on Wednesday it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits with U.S. plaintiffs alleging the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer, a milestone in the German company's legal battle that has been weighing down its share price for nearly two years. on.wsj.com/2VgED0U

- A grand jury indicted three suspects, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan Jr, on murder charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot while out running in southeast Georgia. on.wsj.com/3ewo8VX

- Walt Disney Co is delaying the reopening of its Disneyland Resort, the company said on Wednesday, postponing a crucial element of its plan to get back to business following months of closures. on.wsj.com/3eAvnwm