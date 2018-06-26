PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Harley-Davidson Inc plans to shift more production overseas to avoid European Union tariffs on its iconic motorcycles, the latest manufacturer to reconfigure operations amid a widening global trade fight. on.wsj.com/2IsUUXk

- The Supreme Court backed American Express Co's policy of preventing retailers from offering customers incentives to pay with cheaper cards, a major victory for the company that puts its business model on solid legal ground. on.wsj.com/2Is9qyG

- After U.S. President Donald Trump raised the ante last week on punitive tariffs against Chinese products, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a group of 20 mostly American and European multinational chief executives on Thursday that Beijing plans to strike back, according to people briefed on the event. on.wsj.com/2Mnob84

- Xerox Corp Chief Executive John Visentin responded to Fujifilm Holdings Corp's lawsuit against the company calling it "desperate" and "misguided," marking the new CEO's first public statement about the suit. on.wsj.com/2Mo8Q7v

- General Electric Co agreed to sell a unit that makes large industrial engines to private-equity firm Advent International for $3.25 billion, a move that would bring in needed cash for the struggling conglomerate. on.wsj.com/2IqhFLC