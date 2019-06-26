PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AbbVie Inc agreed to buy Allergan Plc for about $63 billion in a bet by the two drugmakers that a combination will deliver new sources of growth that they have struggled to find on their own. on.wsj.com/2YbbGTy

- Netflix Inc will lose its No.1 show, "The Office," in 2021 when reruns of the hit sitcom move to a new streaming service being launched by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal. on.wsj.com/2X7MmS2

- Large American tech companies in the direct sights of the U.S. government's ban on exports to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are finding ways to resume some shipments to the blacklisted Chinese tech company without running afoul of regulations. on.wsj.com/2NeAXLp

- San Francisco's board of supervisors passed the first blanket ban on e-cigarette sales in the U.S. on Tuesday. The measure, which prohibits the sale, distribution and manufacture of e-cigarettes, will now need to be signed by Mayor London Breed. on.wsj.com/2LimkEy