PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 27

- The Supreme Court affirmed U.S. President Donald Trump's power to block citizens of several Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States, a 5-4 decision on Tuesday that lifted legal hurdles on a central initiative of the Trump presidency but is unlikely to end the bitter politics that surround it. on.wsj.com/2KqWKx0

- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he would scrap plans for new restrictions on Chinese investment in U.S. technology and rely mainly on existing tools that some of his advisers have labeled inadequate to guard against the purchase—and theft—of innovations vital to the U.S. economy. on.wsj.com/2KfmxJn

- The battery in a Tesla Inc Model S car involved in a fatal crash in Florida last month reignited twice after firefighters extinguished the initial blaze that consumed the vehicle on impact, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board. on.wsj.com/2K9M3zv

- Cryptocurrency peddlers are being let back into valuable social-media advertising space, after Facebook Inc eased an outright ban on ads from the industry. on.wsj.com/2KoBgAD

- General Electric Co unveiled plans to shed two big business units, the culmination of a drastic effort to revitalize what once was one of the United States's largest and most-valuable companies. on.wsj.com/2K9T5Eg

- The United States threatened to slap sanctions on countries that don't cut oil imports from Iran to "zero" by Nov. 4, part of the Trump administration's push to further isolate Tehran both politically and economically, a senior U.S. State Department official said. on.wsj.com/2Kp1mUc