PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co and federal regulators said they have identified a new software problem on the 737 MAX, further delaying the process of returning the troubled jet to service. on.wsj.com/2XcptwH

- Billions of dollars worth of Chinese-made goods subject to tariffs by the Trump administration in its trade fight with Beijing are dodging the levies by entering the United States via other countries in Asia, especially Vietnam, according to trade data and overseas officials. on.wsj.com/2NgNfTM

- The Federal Communications Commission is investigating whether Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc misled the government agency during its unsuccessful attempt to buy Tribune Media Co last year. on.wsj.com/2RBcTBb

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg endorsed federal privacy legislation and greater regulation of political advertising, even as he cast governments as too slow to address many of the internet's most difficult problems. on.wsj.com/2IOZB0R

- A Texas jury has found that Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co misappropriated the trade secrets of a Silicon Valley chip startup CNEX Labs Inc. on.wsj.com/2KIT762

- Ten Democratic presidential candidates squared off in their first joint appearance Wednesday, laying bare an intra-party dispute over the nation's healthcare system while offering a united front in denouncing President Donald Trump's policies. on.wsj.com/2NdudNZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)