PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28

- Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, setting the stage for a monumental battle over the nation's constitutional direction, handing President Donald Trump the chance to cement the Supreme Court's conservative course for years to come and stoking raw passions in both political parties going into this fall's battle for Congress. on.wsj.com/2Mx5uz9

- Donald Trump backed away from plans to create tough new restrictions on Chinese investments in the U.S. and U.S. technology exports to China, defusing one fight with Beijing as American business officials try to head off a looming battle over tariffs. on.wsj.com/2MuwgrF

- China's central bank guided the yuan to its weakest value against the dollar in more than six months Thursday, the latest leg down for the Chinese currency in a slide that has gathered pace this week. on.wsj.com/2IwU77R

- The U.S. Justice Department approved Walt Disney Co's proposed $71 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc assets on Wednesday, on the condition that Disney divest Fox's regional sports networks. on.wsj.com/2IyGvZT

- Amazon.com Inc is pushing further onto the turf of its shipping partners United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, enabling small businesses to carry its overflowing supply of packages in the all-important last-delivery leg to the consumer's door. on.wsj.com/2IvTL13

- Google is trying to quell the debates roiling its workforce by setting new internal rules designed to limit offensive language and personal attacks against fellow employees. on.wsj.com/2Mv5rDM