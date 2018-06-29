PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republicans and Democrats readied for the battle to choose Justice Anthony Kennedy's successor, with the White House dusting off the plan it used to win last year's Supreme Court fight and Democrats searching for a way to derail President Donald Trump's nominee amid a heated midterm election campaign. on.wsj.com/2KreqbR

- Regulators cleared most of the largest U.S. banks to increase their dividends and share buybacks, but forced two Wall Street titans, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley , to freeze those payouts at recent levels. on.wsj.com/2KurZY6

- Convergys Corp, the large call-center operator, agreed to be acquired by Synnex Corp for about $2.4 billion. on.wsj.com/2KvLsYd

- Rambus Inc on Thursday said its board terminated Ron Black as chief executive, effective immediately, accusing him of conduct that "fell short of the company's standards." on.wsj.com/2KAVzeB

- Shareholders of Walt Disney Co and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will vote on the proposed $71 billion tie-up of the two companies on July 27, the companies said. on.wsj.com/2Krfa0D

- California lawmakers gave consumers unprecedented protections for their data and imposed tough restrictions on the tech industry, potentially establishing a privacy template for the rest of the nation. on.wsj.com/2KfJoEk

- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on July 17, the committee said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2KxicjV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)