PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Coronavirus cases worldwide passed 10 million, with more than 500,000 deaths, as parts of the United States took steps to reverse their reopenings in response to surging case numbers, especially among young people. on.wsj.com/2YDPGmW

- Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt. on.wsj.com/3eJ9Tgy

- U.S. air-safety regulators are set to begin key flight tests of Boeing Co's 737 MAX as early as Monday, amid growing expectations by industry and government officials that the planes are likely to return to service around the end of the year. on.wsj.com/2ZjJ2kJ

- The U.S. is targeting China's largest maker of security-screening equipment, Nuctech Co, saying its expanding presence in Europe is a threat to Western security and businesses, according to documents and people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/38c6SCZ