PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 3

- President Donald Trump is planning to meet with his senior advisers as soon as this week to discuss policy options for the next coronavirus relief package as the administration prepares for negotiations with Capitol Hill, according to a senior administration official. on.wsj.com/3027Vn9

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, addressing employees in a highly charged town-hall meeting on Tuesday, defended his decision to preserve a controversial post from President Trump but said he was open to some tweaks in how the company deals with such content. on.wsj.com/2UkV6Rp

- Lyft Inc said demand for rides has risen in recent weeks as people began venturing out following COVID-19 lockdowns but remains well below levels seen a year earlier. on.wsj.com/2Y9B11x

- BYD Co , a Chinese electric-car maker turned mask producer, said it had secured a second reprieve on a troubled $1 billion deal to sell N95 masks to the state of California after missing a Sunday deadline to win a required federal certification. on.wsj.com/2XU4QD5