PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's legislature on Tuesday approved a sweeping new law aimed at quashing threats to national security in Hong Kong, rejecting Western criticism that Beijing's efforts will curb people's freedoms in the protest-torn city. on.wsj.com/2NIzQBk

- Uber Technologies Inc is in discussions to buy Postmates Inc for about $2.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a rapid-fire series of moves to consolidate the food-delivery industry. on.wsj.com/2CLXGts

- India banned dozens of Chinese mobile apps, including widely used TikTok and WeChat, after a border clash between troops from the two countries left 20 Indian soldiers dead this month. on.wsj.com/3eOsFn4

- Lululemon Athletica Inc is buying at-home fitness company Mirror for $500 million, a deal that aims to capitalise on pandemic-fueled upheaval in the fitness and retail industries. on.wsj.com/3eKmQad