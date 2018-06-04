PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is weighing an appeal from the United Arab Emirates for direct U.S. support to seize Yemen's main port for humanitarian aid from Iranian-backed Houthi fighters, according to U.S. officials, a move they worry could have catastrophic effects on the country. on.wsj.com/2sCIczf

- SpaceX has indicated it won't launch a pair of space tourists to loop around the moon this year as previously announced, the latest sign that technical and production challenges are disrupting founder Elon Musk's plans for human exploration of the solar system. on.wsj.com/2Hjo8qX

- Discovery Inc is making a big bet on international interest in golf. The media company, which owns channels like the Discovery channel, TLC and Eurosport, has signed a 12-year deal with the PGA Tour for rights to air its events outside the U.S. on TV and digital platforms. on.wsj.com/2HfWKub (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)