PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal antitrust enforcers and lawmakers are poised to scrutinize the nation's largest technology companies for potential anticompetitive practices, bringing a new regulatory focus to the vast markets for digital services and a new level of concern for investors. on.wsj.com/2wzSbYD

- FedEx Corp, under fire for a delivery snafu with Huawei Technologies Co, mishandled the packages because of changes FedEx made to comply with the Trump administration's crackdown on Huawei, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2wzfWQr

- Tesla Inc spent years and billions of dollars figuring out how to make enough Model 3 compact sedans to satisfy early customer demand. Now, the electric-vehicle maker is facing questions about how much consumer interest is still there. on.wsj.com/2wBOlOA

- Apple Inc sought to tout itself as a digital-privacy crusader with an anonymous login system and tools that prevent apps from tracking a user's location, a push that is designed to further differentiate it from Google and Facebook Inc, which have built their fortunes on tracking user activity and behavior. on.wsj.com/2wyCSPJ

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's proposed merger with France's Renault SA is the latest jolt for the Italian-American auto maker's U.S. operations, a unit that has seen its parent company change three times in the past two decades. on.wsj.com/2wAaTiX

- AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc were the biggest spenders on a pair of Federal Communications Commission auctions designed to spark investment in next-wave 5G networks, according to results released Monday. on.wsj.com/2wwEn15