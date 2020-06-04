PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration threatened Wednesday to bar mainland Chinese airlines from flying to and from the U.S. starting later this month, saying Beijing has failed to approve resumption of these routes by U.S. carriers. on.wsj.com/2zYTdCN

- Minnesota's attorney general added an upgraded charge of second-degree murder against one former police officer and charged three others in the death of George Floyd, in a fast-moving investigation of the killing that has sparked nationwide protests. on.wsj.com/2XWpWkd

- Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump for exacerbating the divisions in American society and said that he has fueled the current disorder plaguing U.S. cities. on.wsj.com/3gRby5l

- The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride Corp, one of the country's biggest chicken producers, and three other industry executives were indicted Wednesday on charges they conspired to fix prices on chicken sold to restaurants and grocery stores. on.wsj.com/3eNdzgZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)