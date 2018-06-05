FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 5, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saks Fifth Avenue's parent, Hudson's Bay Co, is selling Gilt Groupe to Rue La La which is owned by Kynetic, a holding company founded by Michael Rubin for a price that is well below $100 million. on.wsj.com/2sH63Or

- Cerberus Capital Management LP offered $125 million to acquire the private-equity business of embattled Abraaj Group of Dubai, amid a fight with creditors over Abraaj's debt-restructuring plan. on.wsj.com/2kMwiiI

- Tyson Foods Inc made a push into organic chicken, striking a deal to acquire the Nebraska-based Smart Chicken brand. on.wsj.com/2xEQtsl

- Nickelodeon Group President Cyma Zarghami exited the children's television network, the latest executive shake-up at parent Viacom Inc. on.wsj.com/2JrwKRD

- Microsoft Corp agreed to buy coding-collaboration site GitHub Inc for $7.5 billion in stock, one of the biggest in a string of deals by Chief Executive Satya Nadella to transform the software giant beyond its legacy products. on.wsj.com/2sI03EY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.