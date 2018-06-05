PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saks Fifth Avenue's parent, Hudson's Bay Co, is selling Gilt Groupe to Rue La La which is owned by Kynetic, a holding company founded by Michael Rubin for a price that is well below $100 million. on.wsj.com/2sH63Or

- Cerberus Capital Management LP offered $125 million to acquire the private-equity business of embattled Abraaj Group of Dubai, amid a fight with creditors over Abraaj's debt-restructuring plan. on.wsj.com/2kMwiiI

- Tyson Foods Inc made a push into organic chicken, striking a deal to acquire the Nebraska-based Smart Chicken brand. on.wsj.com/2xEQtsl

- Nickelodeon Group President Cyma Zarghami exited the children's television network, the latest executive shake-up at parent Viacom Inc. on.wsj.com/2JrwKRD

- Microsoft Corp agreed to buy coding-collaboration site GitHub Inc for $7.5 billion in stock, one of the biggest in a string of deals by Chief Executive Satya Nadella to transform the software giant beyond its legacy products. on.wsj.com/2sI03EY