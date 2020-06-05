PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Campaign staffers working on the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been targeted with online attacks coming from Iran and China respectively, Google said, in a sign that the meddling four years ago in the U.S. presidential election by Russia could be pursued more widely this time. on.wsj.com/370OGMl

- The European Central Bank scaled up its bond-buying program to 1.35 trillion euros ($1.53 trillion) on Thursday in a bold move that puts the ECB's stimulus effort in line with that of the Federal Reserve, while U.S. unemployment and trade data pointed to a rocky recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that crippled the global economy. on.wsj.com/2AFOSnY

- U.S. exports and imports both posted their largest monthly decreases on record amid coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world. Imports fell 13.7% in April from March, and exports dropped 20.5%, the largest declines since record-keeping began in 1992, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. on.wsj.com/3cxy5R9

- Elon Musk blasted Amazon.com Inc and its founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday, after the online retail giant rejected a book about the coronavirus pandemic, a clash that highlights the power some big tech companies wield over speech. on.wsj.com/2Xx2qv8 ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)