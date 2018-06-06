PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senior European officials conceded in a letter to the Trump administration that their efforts to save the Iranian nuclear accord by maintaining major trade and investment with Tehran are buckling in the face of planned U.S. sanctions. on.wsj.com/2JhWlJn

- Republicans are ratcheting up their opposition to restrictive new tariffs that President Donald Trump advanced based on national security, with GOP lawmakers threatening legislation to rein in the White House. on.wsj.com/2M1jamc

- A deal by Tronc Inc's largest shareholder, Michael Ferro, to sell his stake to a relative of the family that helped build the company into a media powerhouse has fallen through. on.wsj.com/2LshIsd

- The Trump administration has put its search for the Justice Department's No. 3 official on the back burner after failing to persuade several candidates to take the challenging position, in the latest sign of the difficulties besetting the agency. on.wsj.com/2xPspTK