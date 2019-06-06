PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV withdrew its proposal to merge with Renault SA after the French government balked at the deal because it lacked the support of Nissan Motor Co. on.wsj.com/2IqsJdp

- Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it is stepping up efforts to scrub hateful content from its platform, including videos that deny historical events like the Holocaust, taking on more of the task of judging the validity of information on its popular video-streaming site. on.wsj.com/2XB3vzL

- Peloton Interactive Inc, which sells at-home exercise bikes, treadmills and subscriptions to videos of classes, said it has filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. Last year, the company was valued at $4.15 billion in a financing round. on.wsj.com/2wAv8gg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)