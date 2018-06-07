PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc said it planned to sell at least $1 billion in bonds that convert to equity, joining a rush of tech companies taking advantage of soaring share prices to issue convertible debt. on.wsj.com/2xPWMcJ

- Athenahealth Inc co-founder Jonathan Bush stepped down as president and chief executive amid takeover pressure from an activist hedge fund and roughly a week after apologizing for domestic abuse involving his then-wife more than a decade ago. on.wsj.com/2xNfnG4

- Representatives for bondholders competing over Puerto Rico's sales-tax collections said they reached a tentative settlement and sought to delay a potential court ruling on which group deserves higher priority in a debt restructuring. on.wsj.com/2sM3cnj

- ZTE Corp is nearing a deal with the U.S. to save its business, but the Chinese telecommunications giant faces more battles ahead to turn around its fortunes as losses pile up and aggrieved customers demand compensation for delayed projects. on.wsj.com/2kSJ0wp

- President Donald Trump, heading into this weekend's meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, has signaled his intention to continue pursuing an aggressive trade agenda even if it comes at the expense of America's standing in the world. on.wsj.com/2M47wHn