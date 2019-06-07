Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walmart Inc is opening a new front in home-delivery services where store workers in three cities will start delivering online grocery orders directly to refrigerators in shoppers' homes and garages. on.wsj.com/2EVkTaS

- AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia is discussing plans to package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and its vast Warner Bros. TV and movie library into a streaming service costing between $16 and $17 a month. on.wsj.com/2WsuQYb

- A group of the world's largest auto makers urged U.S. President Trump to work out a compromise with California officials on new fuel-economy regulations, warning that his plan to ease standards could provoke a standoff that would hamstring future planning. on.wsj.com/2wJoYKI

- Caesars Entertainment Corp is nearing a deal to combine with rival casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc that could be announced later this month. on.wsj.com/2Whs7vH

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

