PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A veteran Senate staffer, James Wolfe, has been indicted as part of a probe related to the unauthorized disclosure of classified information that has also obtained the records of a New York Times reporter. on.wsj.com/2LuBYcM

- China's Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co on Friday said it raised around $14 billion from domestic and global investors in one of the largest private-capital raises on record. on.wsj.com/2sGXvrz

- A long-awaited watchdog report that is expected to criticize the Justice Department's handling of the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server will be released next Thursday, according to a letter to Congress from Inspector General Michael Horowitz. on.wsj.com/2kWkKd3

- Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Austria's chancellor to organize a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Vienna this summer and the White House is pondering the offer. on.wsj.com/2Jqy3wP

- Members of Congress have begun scrutinizing Google Inc's relationship with China's Huawei Technologies Co, roping in another Silicon Valley giant into Washington's escalating digital cold war with Beijing. on.wsj.com/2Jm0zUe