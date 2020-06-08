Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese is in talks with its lenders to raise money to avoid filing for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/3dDsRVv

- NASA's inspector general is investigating an allegation that a high-ranking NASA official earlier this year improperly guided Boeing Co regarding an agency competition for lucrative lunar-lander contracts, according to people familiar with the details. on.wsj.com/37cEjEZ

- The New York Times Co editorial page chief resigned amid controversy over op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton. on.wsj.com/3h2mNbb

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

