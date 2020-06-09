PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co filed a lawsuit against a merchant selling masks on Amazon.com Inc for more than 18 times their list price on.wsj.com/30tw4U1

- California-based power provider PG&E Corp wants authority to tap hot corporate debt markets for about $11 billion in financing even as courtroom arguments continue about the company's bankruptcy exit plan. on.wsj.com/3hbcGke

- Volkswagen AG said Monday that Herbert Diess, Chief executive of the Volkswagen company would give up his role as chief of the VW brand, Ralf Brandstätter will become CEO of the VW brand division on July 1. on.wsj.com/3dL9o5t