PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Plepler said he is stepping down, a move that comes as new owner AT&T Inc is looking to put its own stamp on the premium cable channel that was part of its $80 billion acquisition of Time Warner. on.wsj.com/2GQR5ir

- Tesla Inc said it would begin shutting stores and move to selling vehicles only over the internet, an extraordinary step aimed at cutting costs so the company can offer its Model 3 compact at a long-awaited starting price of $35,000. on.wsj.com/2GSPlF5

- The dispute between Southwest Airlines Co and its mechanics union escalated on Thursday as the carrier filed a lawsuit accusing the workers of reporting trivial maintenance issues in an effort to take planes out of service and gain an advantage in contract negotiations. on.wsj.com/2GQRhyb

- Kraft Heinz Co said on Thursday it would be late in filing its annual report with securities regulators as it concludes an internal investigation into its procurement department. on.wsj.com/2GQQrRP

- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he has been in contact with Amazon.com Inc executives, urging them to rethink their decision to abandon plans for a headquarters campus in Queens. on.wsj.com/2GSVkdg

- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer. The role was created to strengthen risk management and cybersecurity efforts at the regulatory agency, whose public online database of filings was hacked in 2016. on.wsj.com/2GVtPzI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)