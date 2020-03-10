Market News
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump said his administration would discuss with Congress several measures to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus, including a possible payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners. on.wsj.com/335cOv6

- FedEx Corp said Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf Jr. is retiring Dec. 31, and Mike Lenz, the delivery giant's corporate vice president and treasurer, will take over the role. on.wsj.com/335DJH4

- Robinhood Financial LLC suffered its third outage in eight days, angering investors who couldn't trade during a wild day in markets. on.wsj.com/3371LkY

- The number of congressional lawmakers who are placing themselves into self-quarantine grew to six Monday, because of contacts with people who have tested positive for coronavirus infections, ramping up concerns on Capitol Hill about vulnerability to an outbreak. on.wsj.com/39D8bLt

