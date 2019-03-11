PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed minutes after departing Addis Ababa, killing all 157 aboard—including eight Americans and 18 Canadians—leading to an usually swift reaction regarding Boeing Co's 737 MAX in the wake of the second deadly disaster involving the new model in recent months. on.wsj.com/2HnQnsg

- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to seek $8.6 billion for additional barriers along the southern U.S. border as part of his budget proposal to be released Monday, a potential prelude to another fight over funding the president's long-promised border wall. on.wsj.com/2HrkcIk

- The beauty business, a division of consumer-products maker Helen of Troy Ltd, has put the business up for sale and is expected to fetch roughly $300 million in a sale. It consists of brands that largely sell at drugstores and discount retailers, including Bed Head curlers and Brut cologne. on.wsj.com/2HsAGQr

- Siemens AG is joining with a Danish investment fund to build and operate a 349-mile-long, electrical-transmission line that would carry wind and solar energy from Iowa into the Chicago area, according to the project's developer. on.wsj.com/2HqOkDM