PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said on Twitter that the Silicon Valley electric-car maker is scouting locations for a new factory in the U.S. to build the company's coming pickup truck and Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle. on.wsj.com/3aGdHwE

- Drugmakers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA are racing to launch clinical trials exploring whether their arthritis drug could treat symptoms of novel coronavirus infections. on.wsj.com/336xZgg

- The Trump administration is likely to extend the April 15 tax deadline as part of an effort to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus on U.S. households and businesses, according to an administration official and another person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/338KlEF

- Pattern Energy Group Inc shareholders on Tuesday voted for a $26.75-a-share take-private offer from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board over opposition from hedge funds and two proxy advisory firms that recommended against the deal. on.wsj.com/3aLuHlc

- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed six months, organizers said, and Pearl Jam called off a concert tour scheduled to start next week, as concerns over the novel coronavirus hit the live-music industry just ahead of the critical summer concert season. on.wsj.com/3aK8BQ3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)