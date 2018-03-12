PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- DowDuPont Inc's executive chairman Andrew Liveris will step down on April 1 and its co-lead director Jeff Fettig will assume Liveris's role at the company. on.wsj.com/2DlORB9

- U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers on Sunday argued that his surprise decision to agree to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was less impulsive than it appeared to U.S. allies and members of Congress. on.wsj.com/2DjqAvP

- The revelation that Intel Corp is considering buying Broadcom Ltd, a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant is affected by a potential tie-up between Broadcom and its rival Qualcomm Inc .