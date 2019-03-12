PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it doesn't plan to ground Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, despite concerns by other countries, passengers and airline employees after the model's second crash in less than five months. on.wsj.com/2Hto9fC

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday pushed back against regulators, telling a federal judge he didn't violate a fraud settlement that restricted his social-media communications and suggested the government is trying to muzzle him. on.wsj.com/2HrT2kM

- AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson's total compensation edged up to more than $29 million last year while his lieutenants received hefty bonuses tied to the company's acquisition of Time Warner Inc, according to the company's latest proxy filing. on.wsj.com/2HsGObw

- Care.com Inc, the country's largest marketplace for babysitters and other caregivers, unveiled Monday a set of new policies aimed at overseeing its members and said it had taken steps to remove fake day-care center listings. on.wsj.com/2Ht6o06