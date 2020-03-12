PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bombardier Inc has ousted CEO Alain Bellemare in a surprise shake-up and has appointed Eric Martel, former head of Hydro-Québec to replace Mr. Bellemare, who was hired in 2017 to turn around the struggling company. on.wsj.com/38FdAQR

- Budding media mogul Byron Allen has made a bid for broadcaster Tegna Inc that values the owner of 62 local television stations at $4.4 billion, a person familiar with matter said. on.wsj.com/33crZmv

- Billionaire shareholder activist Carl Icahn now owns almost 10% of Occidental Petroleum Corp as he doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer, buying up more shares of the company in recent days as its stock price plummets. on.wsj.com/39Kieyg

- Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Oscar-winning actor tweeted on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/39ITRB7

- President Trump announced a 30-day ban on some travel from Europe into the U.S. and said he would act to offer financial assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to mitigate the impact of the virus that is rapidly spreading across the country and around the world. on.wsj.com/2wSIGXG

- The National Basketball Association season was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday night after a dramatic incident in which two teams were pulled off the court seconds before a game began and a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. on.wsj.com/38JFj2K (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)