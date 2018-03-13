PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc , capping a remarkable series of moves by the Trump administration reflecting officials' concerns about an intensifying arms race between the United States and China over advanced technologies. on.wsj.com/2p2UMHi

- David Solomon became the heir apparent at Goldman Sachs Group Inc after his main rival for the top job abruptly resigned, moves that show the Wall Street powerhouse is continuing to move beyond its trading roots. on.wsj.com/2p5RPp8

- Women fleeing domestic violence overseas could lose the right to claim asylum in the United States under a review of immigration-court precedent launched by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week. on.wsj.com/2p5RYJc

- Top White House officials have reached out to gauge Lawrence Kudlow's interest in becoming President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, and the CNBC commentator was expected to interview for the position as soon as this week. on.wsj.com/2p6PxGB

- Former adult-movie star Stormy Daniels who accepted $130,000 from President Donald Trump's lawyer would return the money in exchange for being released from a contract barring her from discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, according to a letter from her attorney. on.wsj.com/2p2WVmk