PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- Boeing Co's woes escalated as European aviation regulators joined Asian and Latin American authorities in grounding the 737 MAX jet, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill urged U.S. airlines to voluntarily park those planes after two deadly crashes of the aircraft in the past five months. on.wsj.com/2HtkyOR

- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc said Tuesday it will stop selling firearms at 125 of its stores, further pulling back from the business after the retailer decided last year to tighten its policies around gun sales. on.wsj.com/2HAYi5R

- Wells Fargo & Co received a rare rebuke from a top regulator on Tuesday, minutes after its chief executive finished testifying before a combative House panel. on.wsj.com/2HuscZh

- UnitedHealth Group Inc said it would significantly expand a change to how it handles rebates from drugmakers by requiring new employer clients to pass them on to people who take the medications. on.wsj.com/2HxsSgr