PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp said it would spend as much as 500 billion yen ($4.73 billion) to buy back up to 7% of its own shares, following plunging stock prices and a pressure campaign from activist shareholder Elliott Management Corp. on.wsj.com/39IjmCt

- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he would isolate himself for a 14-day period after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the new coronavirus. on.wsj.com/2TKbvyL

- Walt Disney Co announced Thursday it is closing its Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread cancellations of sporting events and other public gatherings. on.wsj.com/2U32IqE

- Chip maker Broadcom Inc on Thursday pulled its financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, and said it would push debt payments to the second half of the year or earlier if conditions improve. on.wsj.com/2w18ila

- Arsenal has postponed all coming games indefinitely following news that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus and the entire squad was under quarantine. on.wsj.com/3aRZVHq