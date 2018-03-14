PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walmart Inc will offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year and launch same-day delivery in New York City, adopting a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon, Kroger and Target invest in similar services. on.wsj.com/2paDPe5

- President Donald Trump is considering replacing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin with candidates including Energy Secretary Rick Perry, according to an administration official, after an inspector general's report last month said Dr. Shulkin had misspent taxpayer money during an official trip to Europe last year. on.wsj.com/2p8gn0S

- U.S. President Donald Trump shook up his cabinet Tuesday by firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and choosing CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his successor, just as the White House plans to open talks with North Korea and a decision looms on the Iran nuclear accord. on.wsj.com/2pancix

- Alphabet Inc's Google is banning ads for cryptocurrencies and other "speculative financial products" across its advertising platforms. Google said the new policy will become effective in June across ads bought on its search and display-advertising network, as well as its YouTube unit. on.wsj.com/2pbZhPC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)