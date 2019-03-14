PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Federal Aviation Administration would ground Boeing Co's fleet of 737 MAX airliners, after agency officials said new data indicated last weekend's deadly crash in Ethiopia in some ways resembled another recent tragedy involving the same plane model. on.wsj.com/2HpnQ6H

- A consortium that includes SoftBank Group Corp is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more in Uber Technologies Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, according to people familiar with the negotiations, a move that would help the ride-hailing firm make its pitch to investors ahead of its eagerly anticipated IPO. on.wsj.com/2HmEcNc

- Starbucks Corp is struggling to keep up as local upstart Luckin Coffee wins over a new kind of Chinese customer—one who wants their caffeine jolt delivered in minutes. The company's sudden rise has put Starbucks, Luckin and McDonald's Corp in a race to build the delivery system best tuned to the frenetic Chinese market. on.wsj.com/2Hvgs8N

- The new directives for retailers and manufacturers, first proposed by the FDA in November, are aimed at limiting access to the e-cigarette flavors most popular among children and teens, whose use of the devices surged last year. Market leader Juul Labs Inc sells nicotine liquids in flavors such as mango and cucumber. Others sell strawberry shortcake, gummy bear and cotton candy flavors. on.wsj.com/2HssS1n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)