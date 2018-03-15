PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The board of Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever Plc has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam. on.wsj.com/2FWW5RB

- Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, radio and business television, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers as director of the National Economic Council. on.wsj.com/2GvyIw8

- Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia ﻿Inc filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an in-principle agreement with investors over a balance-sheet restructuring, a decade after a private-equity-led buyout left the company laden with billions in debt. on.wsj.com/2GsQxMn

- Toys "R" Us Inc told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months. on.wsj.com/2Gu93nA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)