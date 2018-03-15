FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
March 15, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The board of Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever Plc has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam. on.wsj.com/2FWW5RB

- Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, radio and business television, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers as director of the National Economic Council. on.wsj.com/2GvyIw8

- Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia ﻿Inc filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an in-principle agreement with investors over a balance-sheet restructuring, a decade after a private-equity-led buyout left the company laden with billions in debt. on.wsj.com/2GsQxMn

- Toys "R" Us Inc told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months. on.wsj.com/2Gu93nA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.